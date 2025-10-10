King Charles and Prince Harry at Christmas: Expert breaks it all down

King Charles handed an idea for Christmas with Prince Harry

With Christmas and other festivities quickly approaching, a royal reporter has stepped forward with their own take, to invite or not to invite the Duke of Sussex to King Charles’ Sandringham Christmas.

The reporter in question is Jasmine Carey and she just penned a piece for Express UK where she talked at length about the ‘dilemma’ plaguing the monarch.

She started, right off the bat by posing questions and asked, “does he invite his youngest son, with whom he has recently started to make amends, to Sandringham for Christmas and risk annoying other family relatives, including Prince William?”

Or “does he keep Prince Harry out of the fold on the special day to please the majority?” because even though the festivities are a few months away, prior reports by the same outlet suggests that invites were already sent.

Still, there seems to be ‘one way still’ that Ms Carey feels may prove to give the Duke a chance.

She believes, “Although it may be inappropriate for the King to invite Harry, who is still reportedly not on talking terms with his brother William, for the main Christmas celebrations, it could be a good idea to invite him a week or so before.”

Because “if the monarch, 76, invites Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and their children Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, to Sandringham a week or two before Christmas, wouldn’t everyone be happy?”

For one, Ms Carey feels Prince Harry would “get a Christmas celebration” with his family, and the King would get time with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“All of this without the awkwardness that Harry being at Sandringham on Christmas Day would bring,” he said before concluding.