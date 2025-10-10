Piers Morgan mocks Prince Harry, Meghan over 'humanitarian award'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been honored with Project Healthy Minds’ Humanitarians of the Year Award at the charity’s third annual World Mental Health Day Gala in New York City.

The recognition celebrates their sustained commitment to building safer digital environments for children and families, alongside their broader contributions to global mental health support and their initiative, The Parents’ Network.

According to the Social Media Victims Law Center, more than 4,000 families were pursuing legal action related to social media harms—a figure the Duke and Duchess emphasized represented only a fraction of affected families, limited to those with the resources and capacity to take legal action through a single law firm.

“If these deaths and harm to children were ‘unintended consequences’ ten years ago,” Prince Harry said, “then what are they now?”

“Tonight, we are all here together to focus on what remains one of the most pressing issues of our time,” Harry said upon receiving the reward.

Ahead of the ceremony, the Daily Mail took to X, formerly Twitter handle and reported “Harry and Meghan head to New York to receive a humanitarian award”

Commenting on it, Piers Morgan reacted sarcastically saying “‘Humanitarians of the year’” with numerous laughing face emoticons.



