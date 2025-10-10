Prince William gets emotional in a new statement about tragedy and heartbreak

Prince William turns emotional over a tragedy that continues to plague the world

Prince William has just released a rather emotional message on World Mental Health Day, and it highlights the growing need for better prevention for the world’s most preventable cause of death, suicide.

The message comes via an article published on the Royal Foundation’s official website. It is run under the banner of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

According to the official website “The Royal Foundation mobilises leaders, businesses and people so that together we can address society’s greatest challenges. Led by The Prince and Princess of Wales, our work is built on world-class research, long-term partnerships, and measurable, scalable impact.”

While Prince William has focused on “disrupting the illegal wildlife trade, tackling mental health stigma, supporting our emergency service community and leading a global search for solutions to save our planet through The Earthshot Prize.”

His wife Kate Middleton has “has worked to support the youngest people in society, focused on families, addiction, mental health, and is currently leading our work to elevate the status of the Early Years to its rightful place as one of the most vital and strategic issues of our time through The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.”

For this day the prince released a statement announcing the newly minted National Suicide Prevention Network, spanning all four home nations and aiming to transform suicide prevention in the UK.

Partnering with the prince are four of the leading charities in the United Kingdom, they represent England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

In his Royal Highness’ statement he claims, “the incredible partners who form this network reach those at risk of, or affected by, suicide with their inspirational work.”

He also said, “I have had the privilege of meeting all of the founding partners to see firsthand their powerful community-based efforts to offer hope and support to those who need it most.”

His concluding words featured a nod towards the efforts showcased and adds, “Their efforts reaffirm the urgent mission of the National Suicide Prevention Network: to build a bold, unified national response to the heartbreaking—and preventable—tragedy of suicide.”