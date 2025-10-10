Prince William clashes with Princess Anne over royal workload expectations

Princess Anne fears Prince William’s lighter workload could weaken royal ties

Prince William’s idea of a “part-time monarchy” has reportedly caused some tension within the royal family, particularly with Princess Anne.

The 75-year-old royal is said to be frustrated by the Prince of Wales’ lighter workload and believes being visible and doing regular public engagements is key to royal duty.

While William prefers to focus on fewer causes where he can make a lasting impact, Anne has a totally different vision of what a future king’s life should be like, reported Radar Online.

"Anne thinks being seen is crucial," a royal insider said. "She's never really understood William's wish to scale back his engagements.”

“In her view, the role is the role – you turn up and do it, whatever it takes,” they added.

However, "William wants to modernize the monarchy – make it more focused and less about ceremony,” the report shared, citing a “longtime royal watcher.”

“But there's a delicate balance between being strategic and being invisible. If he isn't seen enough, the royal family could lose its connection with the public,” they added.