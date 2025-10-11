 
Geo News

Kim Cattrall sheds light on her major spy role

Kim Cattrall opens up about the roles she wants to do and sheds light on the 'Central Intelligence' role

By
Web Desk
|

October 11, 2025

Kim Cattrall gets candid about Central Intelligence role
Kim Cattrall gets candid about 'Central Intelligence' role

Kim Cattrall recently portrayed the fictional CIA agent Eloise Page in the BBC's audio series Central Intelligence.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the actress highlights her efforts to bring attention to the stories of women that deserve to be told.

“Bringing visibility to women like her, who lived extraordinary lives often in the shadows, is very meaningful to me,” she shares.

“That’s the kind of work I want to keep doing—giving voice to women whose stories deserve to be seen and celebrated,” the actress continues.

Regarding the project, Kim previously described it to The Guardian as thrilling, as she added that “some episodes are absolutely hilarious, it was like the Keystone Cops”. 

Earlier, Kim, who is dating Russell Thomas, made a rare public appearance with him at a Jimmy Choo event at The Dover in London.

The pair, as E! News described, was looking chic; they had first met at Woman's Hour on BBC Radio 4 in 2016. 

“We’ve been together almost ten years now and we’ve had a blast," Kim said at the time. "We’ve just had so much fun.”

Kim, meanwhile, concluded about her intention for doing roles in the future, “I’ve been fortunate to play many layered, complex women, but there are still so many stories to tell."

Wendy Osefo faces 16 fraud charges, Bravo delays 'Wife Swap' premiere
Wendy Osefo faces 16 fraud charges, Bravo delays 'Wife Swap' premiere
Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' takes aim at her friendship with Blake Lively?
Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' takes aim at her friendship with Blake Lively?
Lindsay Lohan's dad Michael breaks silence on early release from prison
Lindsay Lohan's dad Michael breaks silence on early release from prison
Glen Powell gets honest about 'The Running Man'
Glen Powell gets honest about 'The Running Man'
Big Marvel hero cameo in new DC show?
Big Marvel hero cameo in new DC show?
Ben Affleck in pain as his ex-wife Jennifer Garner prepares to tie the knot?
Ben Affleck in pain as his ex-wife Jennifer Garner prepares to tie the knot?
Jennifer Aniston finally admits to getting 'cosmetic procedures'
Jennifer Aniston finally admits to getting 'cosmetic procedures'
'Yellowjackets' shares major update about ending
'Yellowjackets' shares major update about ending