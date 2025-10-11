Kim Cattrall sheds light on her major spy role

Kim Cattrall gets candid about 'Central Intelligence' role

Kim Cattrall recently portrayed the fictional CIA agent Eloise Page in the BBC's audio series Central Intelligence.



In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the actress highlights her efforts to bring attention to the stories of women that deserve to be told.

“Bringing visibility to women like her, who lived extraordinary lives often in the shadows, is very meaningful to me,” she shares.

“That’s the kind of work I want to keep doing—giving voice to women whose stories deserve to be seen and celebrated,” the actress continues.

Regarding the project, Kim previously described it to The Guardian as thrilling, as she added that “some episodes are absolutely hilarious, it was like the Keystone Cops”.

Earlier, Kim, who is dating Russell Thomas, made a rare public appearance with him at a Jimmy Choo event at The Dover in London.

The pair, as E! News described, was looking chic; they had first met at Woman's Hour on BBC Radio 4 in 2016.

“We’ve been together almost ten years now and we’ve had a blast," Kim said at the time. "We’ve just had so much fun.”

Kim, meanwhile, concluded about her intention for doing roles in the future, “I’ve been fortunate to play many layered, complex women, but there are still so many stories to tell."