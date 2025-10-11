Amanda Holden recalls a shocking incident at home

Photo: Amanda Holden reveals shock home emergency

Amanda Holden was reportedly examined by a doctor after a shocking incident at her home.

Following the opening credits of her and Jamie Theakston's Heart Breakfast show, her co-host told listeners, "We've had a little bit of an emergency overnight," before asking her to explain what had happened.

"Oh my gosh, well, I've been attacked by my own cat," Holden began.

"Not my rescue [cat], who is very sweet and is trying to be subservient with our Princess who is 15, [but] she is absolutely not having it."

Recalling the frightening moment, she continued, "Yesterday they came across each other — we've been keeping them very separate."

"And I put my hand in because they started fighting, and I had to try and separate them. I've never seen anything like it and my own cat got hold of my wrist with her teeth, and I literally lifted my arm in the air and she was still on it."

In conclusion, the Britain’s Got Talent judge went on to say her wrist had since "doubled in size" and become "red hot."