Jennifer Garner 'happier than ever' with John Miller: Source

Photo: Jennifer Garner 'wants to spend a lifetime' with John Miller: Source

Jennifer Garner is reportedly ready to take the next step in her relationship with longtime partner John Miller.

According to RadarOnline.com, the actress has found “real love” with the businessman and is eager to spend the rest of her life with him.

A source revealed, “Jennifer's been making plans for the wedding without much fanfare, and she's the happiest she's been in a long time.”

The insider also explained that Garner sees Miller as her true life partner, saying, “She's been telling people that John is the person she was meant to be with.”

Meanwhile, friends have encouraged the 13 Going on 30 star to give herself a break ahead of her big day.

Known for her selflessness, Garner's dedication to both her family and philanthropy has reportedly left her running on empty.

Elaborating on her charitable nature, the insider said Jennifer has a “kind” heart that drives her to help others. However, it also added to her exhaustion.

“She has nothing to prove,” they noted, pointing out that the mother of Ben Affleck's three kids is “one of the most hands-on moms in Hollywood. She doesn't even have an army of domestic helpers.”

They concluded, “She doesn't want to admit it, but she has a messiah complex and is always putting other people's needs first. You'd love to see her go sit on a tropical beach – but Jen isn't wired that way. Her life is exhausting.”