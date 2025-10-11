Gigi Hadid gets candid about early career scrutiny

Gigi Hadid opens up about early career scrutiny

Gigi Hadid teared up as she opens up about the public's reaction after her first Victoria's Secret fashion Show in 2015.

Calling it a “dream come true,” Gigi said she had to work hard for that moment, explaining how she “went to a lot of go-sees” and “tried out two or three times” before finally getting her big break.

“I’m just so happy for her,” she reflected.

“She just wanted it so bad. I look back at pictures of that time and the world was so hard on her—and not just me, hard on girls.”