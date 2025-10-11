 
Gigi Hadid gets candid about early career scrutiny

Gigi Hadid got emotional as she reflected on her journey as a model

By
Web Desk
|

October 11, 2025

Gigi Hadid teared up as she opens up about the public's reaction after her first Victoria's Secret fashion Show in 2015.

Calling it a “dream come true,” Gigi said she had to work hard for that moment, explaining how she “went to a lot of go-sees” and “tried out two or three times” before finally getting her big break.

“I’m just so happy for her,” she reflected.

“She just wanted it so bad. I look back at pictures of that time and the world was so hard on her—and not just me, hard on girls.”

