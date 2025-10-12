Meghan Markle has defied private principles to go to Paris, claim insiders

Meghan Markle has shocked Prince Harry’s pals with her latest move.

The Duchess of Sussex, who recently made her debut for Paris Fashion Week in support of Balenciaga, has ‘astonished’ Harry’s British friends with a change of heart.

The source told The Mail Online: “Meghan would explain when asked: 'I cannot go to Paris because of H's mom.'”

The comment comes moments after Meghan posted a video of herself passing through the same tunnel where Diana’s car crashed.

Speaking about the controversial video, Renae Smith, founder of The Atticism, told the Express: "As we know, Meghan has an incredible ability to turn neutral moments into controversy.

She added: “The video near the tunnel where Diana died was a terrible decision from a PR perspective. It’s not just tone-deaf, it’s strategically reckless.”

"She has to know how symbolic that location is, so doing a posed video there just looks self-serving. If she genuinely wanted to visit privately, that would’ve been totally fine.

"But to share a stylised video that makes it about her? I’d love to say it’s baffling - because I guess the behaviour is - but it’s also straight out of the 'All about ME-ghan' textbook of behaviour,” she noted.