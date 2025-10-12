 
Details emerge from Dolly Parton's late husband Carl Dean's will

Carl Dean, who passed away in March 2024 at age 82, signed his will in 2013

October 12, 2025

Dolly Parton's inheritance from Carl Dean's will revealed

Dolly Parton has been named the sole beneficiary of her late husband Carl Dean’s estate.

According to newly released legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, Dean signed his will in 2013.

The document leaves his full estate to Parton, 79, including personal property connected to her legendary music career, such as costumes, photographs, cars, and memorabilia.

The will also referenced a possible handwritten note specifying where certain personal items should go. If the note cannot be found, Parton will decide how to distribute those belongings. She has also requested to be appointed executor of the estate.

Parton and Dean were married for nearly 60 years after meeting outside a Nashville laundromat in 1964. They wed two years later and renewed their vows on their 50th anniversary in 2016.

Dean, who passed away in March 2024 at age 82, preferred a life out of the spotlight but remained Parton’s biggest supporter throughout her career.

The will’s release comes shortly after Parton addressed fan speculation about her health, assuring followers that she was doing well and still working on upcoming projects.

