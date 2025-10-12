Piers Morgan reacts to death of 'delightful lady' Diane Keaton

Outspoken journalist Piers Morgan has reacted to the death of US actress Diane Keaton, who died at the age of 79.

Diane Keaton, the quirky U.S. actress won an Academy Award and captured hearts with her performance as Woody Allen's eccentric, insecure girlfriend in the 1977 romantic comedy "Annie Hall."

According to Reuters, Rizzoli, a publishing company that released several of Keaton's books, confirmed her death in a statement, calling her an "icon whose influence spanned film, fashion, and design."

A representative for Keaton could not be immediately reached. Her death was first reported by People magazine.

Keaton, who appeared in more than 60 films, including "The Godfather" trilogy, "The First Wives Club" and eight films with Allen, stood out in Hollywood with a personal style that favored androgynous looks, turtleneck sweaters and her trademark hats.

Keaton was also a director, writer, producer, and photographer and had a passion for restoring California mansions.

Sharing the photo of Keaton on X, formerly Twitter handle, Piers Morgan tweeted “RIP Diane Keaton, 79.

“Oscar-winning star of Annie Hall, brilliant in the Godfather and Father of the Bride movies. One of Hollywood’s greatest actresses, and a delightful lady. Sad news.”



