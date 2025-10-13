Robert Irwin faces emotional challenge as dog Stella fights cancer

Robert Irwin took time off from appearing on Dancing with the Stars to share a heartbreaking family update with his followers.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, the Australian Zoo member revealed that the his beloved dog Stella has been diagnosed with cancer.

"This is a tough one. I wanted to give an unfortunate update on my sweet little pup, Stella," the 21-year-old began the lengthy. "A mass was discovered that ended up being cancerous."

Robert further wrote, "We still don't know the full extent of the cancer. I have faith she'll be in the clear."

The DWTS competitor continued that Stella is an "important part of our little fam' and it's been stressful 'being away from home and away from her while she goes through this."

"I know you guys love seeing her and I love sharing her with you so wanted to give an update… she is doing ok post-surgery so far, she's my little bestie and one tough cookie," he concluded.

Alongside the emotional note, Robert also shared a selfie of himself with his beloved pug.

Many fans rushed to the comment section to show their support with well wishes, including his DTWS partner, Danielle Fishel.

"Robert, I’m praying for your sweet Stella to make a full recovery," penned Danielle.