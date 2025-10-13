Meghan Markle, Prince Harry break silence amid new family rift: 'today and every day'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released a major statement to mark a big day amid reports of new family tension at home.

According to royal expert Rob Shuter, Prince Harry is fuming over Meghan Markle’s decision to post new photos of their 4-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet, on Instagram.

Meghan’s tribute for International Day of the Girl might have won hearts online, but it reignited one of the couple’s oldest arguments — privacy.

Amid this development, Meghan and Harry shared a joint statement to mark the day.

They shared the statement via their Archewell Foundation.

They said, “Last year, in celebration of International Day of the Girl, The Archewell Foundation joined Pivotal Ventures and the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation to support a partnership between Girls Inc. and #HalfTheStory: an initiative designed to provide digital wellness programming for young girls in underserved communities across America.

“On this International Day of the Girl, The Archewell Foundation is proud to see #HalfTheStory continue to expand this work. Over the summer, #HalfTheStory, launched the New York State x #HalfTheStory Teen Tech Council, ensuring youth voices are represented in shaping what healthy educational environments look like in a digital age.”

They continued the Archewell Foundation uplifts organizations like #HalfTheStory, “today and every day”, that empower young people and young girls to shape their digital futures and to ensure that every child has the tools, confidence, and support to thrive both online and offline.