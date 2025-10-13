From Bellboy to CEO: Abel Ariza says Leonardo DiCaprio’s words changed his life

Abel Ariza, CEO of Everhaus Group, has recently shared on LinkedIn how his small interaction with the actor Leonardo DiCaprio changed his life.

A Singapore-based CEO, who was a bellboy at the Ritz-Carlton Barcelona in his early career, shared how the Titanic actor' words shaped his approach to leadership.

At the age of 23, Abel was managing luggage for VIP guests at the hotel, including Nelson Mandela, Bill Clinton, and Mariah Carey.

In his post, CEO revealed how brief encounters with the global icons taught him lessons about presence, discipline, and empathy.

But his interaction with Leonardo left a lasting impression. As per Abel, The Wolf of Wall Street star broke hotel protocol to let him use the guest elevator.

After Abel loaded Leonardo's luggage, the actor tipped the young bellboy with the leftover casino chips.

“Keep it. Build something you believe in," Abel said recalling Leonardo's words.

"The gesture, both symbolic and financial, left a lasting impact, reinforcing the importance of pursuing one’s vision and ambitions," he added.

Now, Abel is leading Everhaus Group, which operates across Asia.