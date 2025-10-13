Chappell Roan reveals reason behind being ‘so sad'

Chappell Roan talks about balancing sadness with US Tour

Chappell Roan just revealed she wasn’t going to do a US tour after “really questioning” her reasons for performing and feeling “so sad.”

Speaking candidly to fans during the final show of her three-city Visions of Damsels and Dangerous Things tour in Pasadena, the Pink Pony Club singer shared that her struggles with being in the public eye.

“I wasn’t gonna do a US tour until the very last minute, I decided to do one, and I’m so glad I did. It’s so fun. This job is so awesome. Thank you for making it awesome,” she began.

“Everything made sense this year: Why I do this. Last year, I was really questioning, ‘Why am I doing this to myself? I’m so sad. I feel so left out in public. I feel so awkward all the time.’ And I always felt like, ‘Why am I putting myself through this? If this feels so, if this is taking so much away from me, what is this for?’” Chappell added.

The HOT TO GO! crooner continued: “And then I started doing shows again, and it all made sense that it was to literally bring queer people joy and tell them that it’s OK.”

“There’s so many things in the world that are so ‘f*** you’ and like, then there is this. The only thing that matters anymore is joy to me. And protecting that, and peace and safety,” she said.

“So, I hope you know that when you are here, you are safe, and I want you here, you can be whoever you are tonight,” Chappell assured.

“You’re cherished for everything that you are. Even if you’re not queer, I hope you know that I include you. This isn’t just for the gays,” the Casual hitmaker added.

“Thank you for being here and supporting me and supporting each other. This is the biggest headline show I’ve ever had. So, thank you,” Chappell Roan concluded.