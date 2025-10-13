Sigala makes joke on Little Mix fans post Leigh-Anne collab leak

Sigala jokes about Little Mix that they ‘bugged his studio'

Sigala just joked about whether Little Mix fans "bugged [his] studio" after they leaked his collaboration with the girl band's former member Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

The 32-year-old DJ-and-record producer worked with the 34-year-old singer on his new track, Hello.

Sigala, whose real name Bruce Fielder had a conversation with Daily Star newspaper's Wired column and said, "I mean, the Little Mix fan base is just next level, like I don't have anywhere near that kind of fanbase.”

"And so, working with Leigh-Anne, I've experienced some of that, it's crazy how they find stuff out before,” he explained.

Sigala continued, "I saw posts about it before we'd barely finished doing the day in the studio, it's like they bugged my studio.

"Because even when I barely sent it to anyone, and then suddenly, it's like on social media, and I'm like, 'OK, well, who's the mole here? Like, what's going on?'" he further revealed.

Sigala has previously worked with Kylie Minogue, RAYE, and Becky Hill and explained: "The song Stay the Night that I did with Talia Mar - before Talia did it, it was potentially gonna be Little Mix.”

"But I think it was around the time when they had Heartbreak Anthem, which was going crazy, and the timing didn't really work out,” he explained.

"So, the only time where it's obviously tough to navigate is when something happens to the track,” Sigala added.

"You then have to go, 'OK, I'm putting the song out, but it's with this different person,' and people get confused," he explained.

Sigala recently said of the track Hello that Leigh-Anne and Indian music and film star Jonita came together in an unexpected collaboration to make the song.

Leigh-Anne said, "It might be an unexpected collaboration, but I think that’s exactly what makes this track so unique."

"Working with Sigala and Jonita was such a vibe. I love Jonita’s energy, and hanging out with Sigala throughout the process was fun," she added.

Meanwhile Jonita said: “Hello is such a fun, feel-good song, and I collaborated with Sigala and Leigh-Anne on this track completely remotely, which reminds me that music can bring people together no matter where we come from.

"For me, it’s all about joy and connection, and I’m so grateful I get to contribute a bit of my own personality in something that feels so universal,” she concluded.