Andrew's role in steering Beatrice, Eugenie away from traditional royal roles

Inside Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s ‘modern princesses’ persona

Prince Andrew has played a major role in shaping the lives of his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who insiders say were raised with a strong sense of entitlement.

Speaking with Radar Online, a source shared that Andrew and Sarah Ferguson believed their daughters deserve the luxurious lifestyle of royalty without the traditional responsibilities and duties.

So, to support this, the Duke of York introduced Beatrice and Eugenie to influential business contacts and foreign royals.

"They were never going to be working royals but have benefited from their family connection," the source said.

They continued, "Andrew introduced them to many of his business contacts and foreign royals. They and Fergie have become friends with some shady people.

"Beatrice and Eugenie grew up in this rarefied world in which there was always someone to do everything for you."

The insider further shared, "That was illustrated when Beatrice had her BMW stolen in 2009 after leaving it unlocked with the car keys in the ignition.

"I think she was used to her police protection officer looking after such things.

"Whether you believe it was their decision (to not be working royals) or it was them and their father putting a brave face on things, he and they said they wanted careers instead of a life of ribbon-cutting. Andrew maintained it was their decision."