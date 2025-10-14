King Charles finally makes a decision on Prince Harry amid petty grudges

King Charles goes against Prince William for Prince Harry

King Charles has just made his stance on Prince Harry clear, and an insider has stepped forward to reveal it all.

They explained the monarch’s thought process during a candid chat with Heat World.

Reportedly, “as everyone knows, things are pretty tense at the moment between William and Charles, and this is right at the top of the list of things they disagree on.”

According to the source, “it’s taken His Majesty a long time to soften his stance towards Harry, but at this point in time, he shares Kate’s belief that life is too short for petty grudges.”

Plus there’s also the fact that “Despite all the ups and downs of years gone by, Harry is still his flesh and blood, and deserves to be treated with dignity.”

While the insider did make sure that “he’s not suggesting that the door should be open for him to return to royal duty, but it’s the King’s view that there’s no reason why Harry should be totally ostracised.”

“And he is saying openly that he looks forward to more visits with his son, grandchildren and even his daughter-in- law in the very near future,” the source concluded by saying.