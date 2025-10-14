Meghan Markle ‘panicking' as her video leaves Prince William angry

Meghan Markle in damage control after video sparks royal family backlash

Meghan Markle is said to be in panic mode after a video she filmed in Paris sparked anger within the royal family, especially from Prince William.

The clip, taken after Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week show, showed the view near the tunnel where Princess Diana tragically died in 1997.

Reports claim that the Duchess of Sussex didn’t realize the significance of the location and thought she was just capturing the skyline.

However, the video made William angry as he was “so livid he was beyond words,” that Meghan had hurt the family’s image again.

"Prince William was so livid he was beyond words,” a source told Radar Online. “The family views this as yet another self-inflicted wound, the sort of thing that undoes months of careful, behind-the-scenes diplomacy."

The source further revealed that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex is also said to be "mortified" by the fallout.

"She's been telling friends it was an innocent mistake. She thought she was just capturing a nice skyline and didn't realize how close she was to the tunnel,” they said.

"Now she's panicking, because it's turned into something far bigger than she ever anticipated,” the tipster continued.

"She's now left in a situation where she has to desperately PR this as a simple mistake, but that hasn't quelled fury from Harry and everyone else."