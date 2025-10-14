Prince William puts Kate Middleton in a tricky position by calling on her loyalty

Prince William is begging and pleading Kate Middleton for her support on THIS one thing

Prince William has just started to make a desperate demand of his wife Kate Middleton, and it involves her backing him on a decision related to King Charles.

Insight into all this has been shared by a well placed insider, that just sat down with Heat World.

According to their findings, everything is in relation to King Charles’ peace talks with Prince Harry, which the Prince of Wales wants no part in.

For those unversed, after almost 19 months of radio silence, Prince Harry finally got an hour long meeting with his father at Clarence House just last month.

Rumors of the conversation even led a spokesperson to reveal that gifts were exchanged, during said chat.

But, one thing that’s well known is Prince William’s absence from the conversation, which separate sources have revealed are due to a lack of trust.

However, its caused a lot of strife even with King Charles’ meeting because “William is staggered that his father’s allowing Harry back into the fold like this prodigal son figure.”

But, “One of the things that irks him most is that Kate’s been pushing so hard for Harry’s reprieve.”

“William was very clear all the way along that he didn’t support it,” the source admitted, and thus “the ongoing communication between Kate and Harry didn’t sit well with him at all.”

To make matters worse “now, despite his emphatic protestations, he’s being ignored by his father on the subject.”

Still “that hasn’t stopped William from making his feelings known to Kate, and he’s imploring her to back him in this and stay away from Harry when he next flies over.”

All in all “it’s a very tricky position for her because all she wants is peace,” especially since she was well known for being the peacekeeper between the brothers, for years now, the insider concluded by saying.