Taylor Swift gets emotional after making history 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift thanks fans after achieving major milestone

Taylor Swift has achieved a major milestone following the release of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

On Monday, Billboard announced that all of her 12 tracks from the latest album took over the 12 spots on the Hot 100 chart.

To mark major milestone, Swift shared a heartfelt statement with the outlet.

Taylor Swift said, "I'll never forget how excited I was in 2006 when my first album sold 40,000 copies in its first week. I was 16 and couldn't even fathom that that many people would care enough about my music to invest their time and energy into it."

She went on to tell the outlet, "Since then, I've tried to meet and thank as many people as I could who have given me the chance to chase this insane dream...Here we are all these years later and a hundred times that many people showed up for me this week.”

The Grammy-winning artist also expressed her gratitude towards her fans, stating, "Thank you for going out to celebrate this project in the movie theaters, investing in vinyl, streaming, watching the video, buying CDs, reading the poems I wrote inside the packaging, and immersing yourselves in The Life of a Showgirl. I'LL CHERISH THIS FEELING FOREVER."

It is pertinent to mention that Taylor Swift released The Life of a Showgirl on October 3, 2025.