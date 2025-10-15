Princess Beatrice's husband stays focused on work despite Prince Andrew, Sarah scandals

Prince Beatrice with husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi: File photo

Edo Mapelli Mozzi, husband of Princess Beatrice and a leading figure in the design and property world, has served as a member of the official jury at this year’s PAD London.

PAD is one of Europe’s premier fairs for collectible design and 20th-century art, according to the local media.

His firm, Banda Property, shared the news on Instagram, noting that Mozzi, who is the company’s creative director, joined an international panel of experts to evaluate entries across three major categories: the Historical Design Prize, the Contemporary Design Prize, and the Best Booth Prize.

“PAD has long been a stage for innovation and craftsmanship, where design meets artistry and history meets the contemporary,” the post read.

“We’re excited to reveal the winners soon and celebrate the talent shaping the design world today.”

PAD London, known for highlighting exceptional craftsmanship and creative vision, attracts top galleries, designers, and collectors from around the world.

Despite the scrutiny surrounding his in-laws, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Mozzi continues to focus on his professional commitments and maintain a strong presence in the design community.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were recently caught up in controversies involving their alleged emails to Jeffery Epstein.











