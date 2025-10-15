Princess Beatrice, Eugenie weigh in on home life amid Sarah Ferguson's Epstein email row

Sarah Fergusons daughters have just shed some light on their family life

Family life, and all that it entails is a topic that has long since entertained royal fans and finally Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have offered a brief glimpse into their own.

The whole thing happened at a fundraising gala which Simon Cowell's fiancée, Lauren Silverman and her co-chair, Saskia Johnston hosted for the Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity (GOSH).

At the event in Great Tew estate, Oxfordshire the princesses were present alongside many an A-lister, and it ended up raising more than £1million for a children’s cancer center.

Princess Beatrice was the first to weigh in and according to Hello! said, “The most amazing thing about GOSH is that they deliver such wonderful medical care to these children. No matter what you are doing, taking the time to focus on children’s health is the most important thing.”

“After having my own children, you recognise that coming together to support children’s medical welfare is the most incredible thing you can do with your time.”

Princess Eugenie soon followed suit and chimed in with her own experience too.

“It was very important for me to support Simon, Lauren and Saskia today. I think what GOSH is doing for children is fantastic,” she said. “Having two children of my own, you see just how much it changes you as a person to be a mum, and now it means more to me than ever to support those with children who are unwell. I am so honoured to be here today and to support the charity.”

For those unversed, this is one of the few public outings the sisters have taken on since their mom’s email to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was leaked.

According to the Mail on Sunday she had sent Epstein an apology for publicaly bashing him and said, “I know you feel hellaciously let down by me. And I must humbly apologise to you and your heart for that.

“You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family. I am apologising to you today for not replying to your email or reaching out to you. I was bedridden with fear. I was paralysed.”

“I was advised, in no uncertain terms, to have nothing to do with you and to not speak or email you. And if I did – I would cause more problems to you, the Duke and myself. I was broken and lost.”

“So please understand. I didn’t want to hurt Andrew one more time. I was in overriding fear. I am sorry.”