Prince William and the Crown Prince of Jordan kick off joint appearance: Video

Prince William has just met the Crown Prince of Jordan, l Hussein bin Abdullah II, for a joint visit to RAF Benson.

Pictures from their tour, which was announced almost two days ago, have also released and show the two working on a main rotor head from a chinook helicopter, according to Hello!

Furthermore, they are also said to be meeting with trainee aircrew and staff from No. 28 (AC) Sqn and No. 22 Sqn.

What is pertinent to mention about the RAF base is that they with with “UK and international partners to watch the skies, respond to threats, prevent conflict, and provide assistance in an uncertain world,” according to their official website.

As per royal requirement the Prince of Wales has also served in the military, after undergoing a 44-week course at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, before 2006 when he was commissioned as an officer in the British Army.

According to the official Royal Family website he has nearly seven-and-a-half years of full-time military service experience.

For those unversed, Princess Anne also serves as honorary air commodore, and was even present during the 24th Sqn’s 110th birthday, which was just yesterday.

There she not only spent two hours, but met many members, and toured key facilities, before presenting a Meritorious Service Medal to Master Aircrew Russell, which was given out to recognize over 32 years of service.