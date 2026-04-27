King and Queen on final approach as thousands track landing live

The King and Queen are now just around two hours away from landing at Joint Base Andrews.

At this moment, their aircraft has become the most tracked flight on FlightRadar, with over 2,000 people monitoring its journey in real time.

Royal commentator Tracy Schaverien told HELLO! the timing could prove politically significant, describing the monarchy as a form of “soft diplomacy.”

With reported friction between Donald Trump and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer over foreign policy decisions including the UK’s stance on recent Middle East military action, the King’s role is more about smoothing edges.

Donald Trump, meanwhile, has long expressed admiration for the British monarchy.

He has previously spoken warmly about Queen Elizabeth II, recalling early impressions shaped by his Scottish-born mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, who was said to be deeply captivated by the 1953 Coronation coverage.

That personal connection, according to royal biographer David Charter, helped form Trump’s enduring fascination with the Royal Family.

Despite occasional controversial remarks over the years, Trump has also described himself as a “big fan” of the royals.