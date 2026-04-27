King Charles fresh blow to Andrew exposes his diminished status amid his downfall over his connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

The 66-year-old former prince has been treated like an ordinay man since he was stripped of his titles and patronages.

"Andrew has a front door matching the Sandringham staff, which shows just how far he has fallen from grace. He is now just like every other tenant," claimed a local resident.

The former Duke of York has a 'constant reminder of King Charles' on his front door. The colour indicates the house is owned by the monarch.

An insider revealed the truth about the royal family's decision to axe Andrew's royal status, explaining: "His new home at Marsh Farm bears the same light blue front door as every other tenant on the Sandringham estate. This also confirms that his brother is paying for him to live there."

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's father took up residence in the five-bedroom property earlier this month. His front door now matches those of the hundreds of other tenants across King Charles's Norfolk estate, symbolising the extent of his descent from royal privilege to an ordinary tenant.

The tradition of painting doors in this distinctive shade was established by the Queen Mother and applies to all 300-plus properties spanning 12 villages across the 20,000-acre estate.

As per reports, the British mopnarch's Sandringham property portfolio carries an estimated value of approximately £75million.