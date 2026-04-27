Chef reveals prep for garden party hosting King Charles and Queen Camilla

At the British Embassy Washington, preparations are in full swing for an elegant afternoon tea set to host around 650 guests, including King Charles and Queen Camilla.

In a behind-the-scenes clip, the embassy’s chef reveals on Twitter that the operation is nothing short of a culinary marathon roughly 3,000 individual finger sandwiches, meticulously assembled in a race against time.

The menu leans heavily into classic British tradition, featuring delicate tea sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and an array of desserts, alongside crowd-pleasing staples like smoked Scottish salmon and British beef.

Interestingly, the planning isn’t just about precision it’s part science, part instinct he said.

The chef admits their numbers come down to a mix of experience and a bit of luck, especially when balancing flavours and guest preferences at this scale.

Afternoon tea itself is no small cultural export. A tradition dating back to the 19th century, it remains one of Britain’s most recognisable rituals.

Later today, the King and Queen will touch down in Washington DC for a four-day State Visit.

For decades, royal tours across the Atlantic have been used to underline the enduring “special relationship” between Britain and the United States.