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King Charles sets foot in US for first time as monarch: Watch

Joint Base Andrews transformed as band set for royal arrival

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 27, 2026

King Charles sets foot in US for first time as monarch: Watch

King Charles III has arrived on US soil, touching down at Joint Base Andrews just outside Washington, D.C., marking the start of a closely watched State Visit that already has the diplomatic world talking.

The trip hailed as one of the most significant royal visits in recent memory comes at a politically charged moment, with this being the first State Visit of the second Trump administration. 

Awaiting them on the tarmac was a full ceremonial reception dignitaries lined up in formal order, a military band striking up the honours, and a smartly presented guard of honour standing to attention as tradition met transatlantic pageantry.

Later in the day, they are expected to be greeted by US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

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