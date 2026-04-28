 
Geo News

King Charles and Camilla get the full Washington welcome

King Charles and Camilla leave Andrews for their next stop

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 28, 2026

King Charles and Camilla get the full Washington welcome
King Charles and Camilla get the full Washington welcome

King Charles and Queen Camilla were greeted with a picture-perfect welcome at Joint Base Andrews.

Fresh off the aircraft, the royal couple stepped onto the red carpet where the first charm offensive came courtesy of two young children, who presented them with flowers. 

Waiting in line were key figures including UK ambassador Sir Christian Turner and White House protocol chief Monica Crowley, ready to usher the visit into full diplomatic mode.

A sharply turned-out guard of honour stood to attention as the couple walked past, followed by a military band striking up both the British and American national anthems.

With the ceremony wrapped with a sleek black car on the runway as the King and Queen departed Andrews, bound for their next stop.

King and Queen on final approach as thousands track landing live
King and Queen on final approach as thousands track landing live
Prince Harry makes key statement as King Charles heads to US visit
Prince Harry makes key statement as King Charles heads to US visit
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's royal status finally axed
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's royal status finally axed
'Unpredictable' Trump could catch King Charles by surprise
'Unpredictable' Trump could catch King Charles by surprise
Chef reveals prep for garden party hosting King Charles and Queen Camilla video
Chef reveals prep for garden party hosting King Charles and Queen Camilla
King Charles' organic empire wins fans as Highgrove profits back charity work
King Charles' organic empire wins fans as Highgrove profits back charity work
King Charles puts health, security fears aside for Trump
King Charles puts health, security fears aside for Trump
Andrew's latest ban and Sandringham estate's new message
Andrew's latest ban and Sandringham estate's new message