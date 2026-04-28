King Charles and Camilla get the full Washington welcome

King Charles and Queen Camilla were greeted with a picture-perfect welcome at Joint Base Andrews.

Fresh off the aircraft, the royal couple stepped onto the red carpet where the first charm offensive came courtesy of two young children, who presented them with flowers.

Waiting in line were key figures including UK ambassador Sir Christian Turner and White House protocol chief Monica Crowley, ready to usher the visit into full diplomatic mode.

A sharply turned-out guard of honour stood to attention as the couple walked past, followed by a military band striking up both the British and American national anthems.

With the ceremony wrapped with a sleek black car on the runway as the King and Queen departed Andrews, bound for their next stop.