King Charles’ organic empire wins fans as Highgrove profits back charity work

King Charles is known for his love of fresh, homegrown produce, but there is one global fast food giant that has long failed to win his approval.

Long before he became King, Charles made headlines during a visit to a diabetes treatment centre in Abu Dhabi in 2007.

He reportedly asked a nutrition expert whether anything had been done about McDonald's even jokingly suggesting it should be banned.

Rather than stepping back, Clarence House later reinforced the point, explaining that Charles was using the moment to highlight concerns around nutrition, especially the importance of giving children access to a broader and healthier variety of foods.

Charles has repeatedly spoken about the growing problem of obesity and the culture of oversized portions, warning that convenience food habits were contributing to wider public health concerns.

At Highgrove House, he famously transformed the estate into an organic farm more than four decades ago, turning it into one of the most talked-about examples of sustainable royal living.

The gardens and farmland have since become closely associated with his environmental values and passion for responsible agriculture.

A fan account, Furiosa, has been singing King Charles’ praises online spotlighting his Highgrove range as both elegant and purposeful.

In the post, the user shares how decades of organic farming and locally sourced ingredients go into the King’s products.

They also pointed out that proceeds from the Highgrove Garden Shop, tours, and product sales are channelled into The King’s Foundation, supporting education and environmental initiatives.

The tweet went a step further, claiming few royals have matched Charles when it comes to personally generating funds for charitable causes through such ventures.