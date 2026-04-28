Princess Anne keeps it steady at Chelsea as veterans get their moment in sun

The ever duty driven Princess Anne was back on official ground, arriving at the historic Royal Hospital Chelsea for a ceremony steeped in military pride and quiet tradition.

Monday's engagement saw the Princess Royal carrying out duties in her role as Colonel of the Blues and Royals.

On this occasion, the focus was firmly on recognition rather than pageantry, as she presented NATO Operational Medals to service personnel who have taken part in international missions under the alliance banner.

The Chelsea Pensioners famously scarlet-coated retired soldiers who call the hospital home were once again at the heart of proceedings, lending a sense of living history to the occasion.



Their presence is a reminder that this is not just a ceremonial backdrop, but a working community of veterans whose stories span generations of British military life.

The Royal Hospital itself, founded in the 17th century, remains one of the most symbolic military institutions in the country, regularly hosting commemorations, parades, and honours that connect modern service with historical legacy.

Her video of departing from the hospital was posted on Instagram, those present noted the Princess Royal’s trademark brisk efficiency as she moved through the ceremony.