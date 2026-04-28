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King Charles and the Trumps unite at White House for a historic tea meeting

Donald Trump finally hosts the royals at the White House framed by painting of 2024 attack

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 28, 2026

King Charles and the Trumps unite at White House for a historic tea meeting
King Charles and the Trumps unite at White House for a historic tea meeting

A ceremonial welcome finally happened at the White House as Donald Trump and Melania Trump greeted King Charles and Queen Camilla at the South Portico.

The royal tour coincides with celebrations of America’s 250th anniversary an occasion rooted in the nation’s independence from Britain.

Both the leaders and their spouses gathered for tea, seated together over a carefully arranged spread that included finger sandwiches, cakes, and honey.

The first lady was wese into a butter-yellow outfit designed by Adam Lippes, while the Queen opted for an elegant white chiffon dress adorned with black beaded embroidery by Anna Valentine.

Newly released images show the King and Queen in conversation with the Trump’s standing before a striking painting that portrays the president in the aftermath of the July 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

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