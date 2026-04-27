King Charles sends urgent message to King Willem-Alexander

From London, King Charles has sent a carefully worded message before landing the US across the North Sea to King Willem-Alexander, timed perfectly with the Netherlands’ National Day celebrations.

Delivered through the British Embassy The Hague, the note arrived wrapped in all the polish of tradition, with modern concerns tucked between the lines.

In the message congratulations were exchanged, goodwill was reaffirmed, and the long-standing Anglo-Dutch friendship was once again gently polished for public display.

"As we face the shared challenges of our time, particularly those concerning the climate and the preservation of our natural world.

I am hopeful that our countries may continue to work together in pursuit of meaningful and lasting solutions.

My wife and I send our sincerest regards to you and to all Dutch citizens for peace, prosperity, and wellbeing in the year ahead.

Charles R."

The Dutch side, marking their national celebration, received the message as both courtesy and continuity.