Prince Harry makes key statement as King Charles heads to US visit

Prince Harry has made a significant statement pointing out urgent humanitarian concerns, drawing attention to the evolving crisis in Ukraine and the growing role of technology in modern mine clearance efforts.

On the ground, the Duke of Sussex saw how old-school manual clearance is being rapidly transformed by innovation.

Drones scanning hazardous land from above, advanced mapping systems flagging threats with precision, and smarter demining techniques are now being used to protect both civilians and the teams working on the front lines.

His comments come at a moment of heightened royal activity, as King Charles is almost set to begin a visit to the United States.

HALO Trust tweeted his remarks on Monday sharing a visit that brought the brutal reality of modern warfare and the technology fighting back into sharp focus.

Ukraine today is widely regarded as one of the most mine contaminated countries on Earth, with entire regions still unsafe long after the fighting has shifted elsewhere.

Harry also witnessed and praised the organisation’s forward thinking approach, stressing that this is about far more than removing explosives.