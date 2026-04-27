King Charles puts health, security fears aside for Trump

King Charles has shared his latest health update and reaffirmed his determinations to continue his royal duties, flying to the US despite warnings and security fears.

The 77-year-old and his wife Queen Camilla finally arrive in the United States later on Monday for a four-day trip, which has taken on even greater prominence after the White House Correspondents' dinner shooting and amid acrimony between the close allies.

Prince William and Harry's father has remained in the headlines amid his ongoing cancer treatment. Yet his latest move signals he is unfazed by his illness and fully prepared to lead the monarchy through crisis.

The state ‌visit, by far the most high-profile and consequential of Charles's reign, marks the 250th anniversary of the US declaration of independence from British rule, and is the first to the country by a British monarch for two decades.

The British monarch kicks off the historic tour with a private meeting with self-proclaimed royal fan President Donald Trump, and includes an address to Congress and a lavish dinner at ​the White House.

But the long-planned trip has become enmeshed in the political spat between the two ​countries over the US-Israeli war on Iran, which led Trump to voice deep displeasure with the British government for failing to support ⁠the offensive.

The shooting on Saturday at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, with the president and officials in his administration the likely targets ​according to the US acting attorney general, has cast a further pall over the visit.

Buckingham Palace promptly issued an statement to confirm that the trip would still go ahead as planned following ​discussions between British and US authorities to determine if the incident would impact on the royals' plans.

The 77-year-old king, who is still undergoing treatment for cancer, will address Congress the next day, just ‌the second ⁠time a British monarch has done so.

The royals will then head on to New York where they will commemorate those killed in the September 11, 2001 attacks ahead of the 25th anniversary, while the queen will also mark the centenary of children's stories featuring Winnie the Pooh.

The trip concludes in Virginia with the king meeting those involved in conservation work, a nod to his half century of environmental campaigning.