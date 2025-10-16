HBO Max launches in Pakistan. Here's how much it will cost you

The HBO Max logo can be seen in this undated image. — Facebook/HBOMax

HBO Max is now available in Pakistan as part of a major global rollout by Warner Bros Discovery that extends the streaming platform’s reach to more than 100 markets worldwide.

The new phase of expansion also includes launches in Bangladesh, Cambodia, Macau, Sri Lanka, and Ukraine.

Pakistani subscribers can now enjoy the complete HBO and Max Originals catalogue, alongside major franchises from Warner Bros, the DC Universe, Harry Potter, and Discovery. The platform offers a wide mix of blockbuster films, award-winning series, documentaries, and family favourites, all in one place.

Viewers in Pakistan can stream global hits such as "Game of Thrones", "House of the Dragon", "The Last of Us", "The Penguin", and "The Pitt". Hollywood titles like "Superman" and "A Minecraft Movie" are also available, along with the full "Harry Potter", "The Lord of the Rings", and "The Matrix" collections.

Discovery classics such as "Deadliest Catch" and "Gold Rush", as well as children’s favourites including "Tom and Jerry", "The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball", and "Looney Tunes", are part of the extensive lineup. Iconic sitcoms "Friends" and "The Big Bang Theory" will be available to stream starting January 2026.

As the home of HBO and Max Originals, the platform will premiere "IT: Welcome to Derry" on October 26 (October 27 in Asia Pacific, where available). Upcoming movie premieres in the coming months include "M3GAN 2.0", "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning", "How to Train Your Dragon", and "Weapons".

HBO Max supports multiple devices and major platforms, including LG and Samsung televisions in select markets. Subscribers can access the service while travelling in countries where HBO Max is available.

Each account allows up to five personalised profiles, each featuring custom avatars, tailored recommendations, and seamless viewing options such as Continue Watching and offline downloads. Families can also create kids’ profiles with age-appropriate content and parental controls.

In Pakistan, HBO Max is available under two plan tiers. The standard plan allows streaming on two devices simultaneously, supports full HD video quality, and offers up to 30 downloads for offline viewing. It is priced at Rs800 per month or Rs5,600 per year.

The premium plan supports streaming on four devices simultaneously, offers up to 4K Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Atmos audio (where available), and allows up to 100 downloads. It costs Rs1,100 per month or Rs7,700 per year.

Subscribers can sign up for HBO Max through the official website at www.hbomax.com or via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.