Meghan Markle celebrates big 'moment' post Paris Fashion Week success

Meghan Markle has received a positive moment of her career in a long time, says an insider.

The Duchess of Sussex, who recently went to Paris Fashion Week to support Balenciaga for the show, is said to have her 'moment' in a long while.

An industry expert has said: "Paris was a 'moment' for her. It's the first positive PR she's had in years. Fashion is where she will aim her focus now."

This comes days before Meghan attended Powerful Women Summit in Washington DC this week.

During the summit, Alyson Shontell, editor-in-chief of Fortune, said to the duchess: “You’ve been to Europe. You were just in New York, which, congratulations, you just won a humanitarian award for your work with online safety for parents and children, and you made it home for one day to see your kids.”

Meghan laughed and replied: “Because I had to. We were talking about that because everyone said ‘Oh you must have gone from Paris straight to New York’.

“I said ‘No, I need to see my babies’. So I went back to California for a day and then continued on,” she admitted.