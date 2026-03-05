Prince William rushes at beloved royals’ side to mourn devastating loss

Prince William quietly stepped up for his beloved family members as they said good bye to a close friend during a poignant ceremony.

The Prince of Wales travelled to Brecon, Wales, on Wednesday morning with his two aunts, Princess Anne and Duchess Sophie, to attend the service of thanksgiving for Dame Elizabeth Shân Legge-Bourke.

Shan was known to be the lady in waiting for the Princess Royal and had also been close to Queen Camilla. However, the Queen Consort was not in attendance at the service.

The service came just three months after the Dame’s passing. She died in December 2025 and her family had been “devastated” by the loss.

The service began at midday in memory of the prominent Powys landowner and former Lord Lieutenant of Powys, who died in December aged 82.

All three senior members of the family had arrived via a helicopter from Christ College, Brecon. Both their trips, to and from the cathedral, took place under police escort. It is likely that in the current circumstances of royal turmoil, the security was given particular instructions for the visit.

Dame Shan was not just a Lady-in-waiting, in fact, she had many ties to the British royal family. was appointed a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order in 1988 and became a Dame Commander of the Royal Victorian Order in 2015.

He husband was Captain William Legge-Bourke, who died in 2009, was also a former equerry to the royal household. Moreover, their daughter, Tiggy Pettifer, was a nanny to Prince William and Prince Harry.

Dame Shan is survived by her three children, who shared that they were “devastated to lose [their] mother”, whle announcing the upsetting news on social media.

They added that Shan was an “inspiration” who left an “indelible legacy” at the estate.