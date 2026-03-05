Duchess Sophie receives approval from Palace over key appearance

Duchess of Edinburgh gets honoured for work in royal duties

King's secret weapon appeared for an interview amid royal tensions

Charity 'delighted' to welcome Sophie after special meeting



The Duchess of Edinburgh, often referred to as the ‘secret weapon’ of King Charles’s reign, received a nod of approval from the Palace as she prepares for an important event.

Sophie, who has been working dedicatedly for her royal patronages and charities despite how rocky things have been for the royals, will be giving an interview at a podcast to talk about the work.

In an exciting update from the charity organisation British Blind Sport, it was revealed that Sophie will be welcomed at the Golden Legacy Series podcast on Wednesday, which was also shared by the Buckingham Palace.

Usually, a member of the royal family appearing for an interview causes a wave of nervousness over what would come next, but it seems that the King and his aides were at ease that Sophie’s contribution will be positive one.

“As our 50th anniversary celebrations draw to a close, we are delighted to welcome Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh as our special guest,” the charity wrote.

They also shared that the charity CEO, Alaina MacGregor had met Sophie recently to discuss some important pointers which will be spotlighted in the podcast.

“Avoidable blindness and the sight loss community; The charities and organisations that Her Royal Highness supports as Royal Patron; The role sport and physical activity play in empowering people with disabilities; How important role models are in disability sport; The progress that has been made in disability sport in recent years, and which areas need to be further developed.”

There are expectations riding high on the Duchess of Edinburgh along with other senior members of the family to make positive PR as the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor probe as done enough damage to the royal reputation.