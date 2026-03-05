Prince William makes urgent plea to King Charles as time is running out

Prince William has chosen to embark on the most significant chapter of his life without any emotional baggage and has communicated his request to King Charles.

Sooner or later, the Prince of Wales will ascend the throne with only key members of the firm, especially after Andrew and Fergie's fallout.

The daughters of the York household also came in between the scandal, directly affecting their royal position.

Now, there are reports that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie might not be entertained by the royals, as they wanted to maintain a distance from any type of controversy.

After being snubbed from the Royal Ascot, royal commentator Andrew Lownie told People, "William wants it all cleaned out before he gets [on the throne]," despite King Charles' fondness' for his nieces.

The future monarch "wants it dealt with now," in order to avoid future family tensions.

Ingrid Seward, another royal expert, shed light on Beatrice and Eugenie's real feelings over their parents' downfall.

She said, "They are tarnished by this. It has affected their lives a great deal."

William's possible decision to put limitations on his cousins would be upsetting news for them, as "Their jobs in client relations are based on being princesses," Lownie shared.