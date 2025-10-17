Cardi B blasts haters taking ‘endorsements'

Cardi B claims some haters are ‘trying to take endorsements' from her

Cardi B just called out haters who are "trying to take endorsements" from her.

The 33-year-old rap star claims some people have been tagging companies in social media posts in an attempt to have her dropped from various brand deals.

She said on X Spaces: "A lot of y’all been tagging all the companies that I get endorsements from, trying to take the endorsements from me and do funny s**t. "Guess what? It’s not gonna happen. Actually, I have a couple of meetings after I give birth because there’s more companies that wanna endorse and wanna be part of my tour.”

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker continued, "It doesn’t matter if you tag them in the tweets that I posted, in the tweets of this and blah blah blah. Y’all not stopping no bags over here.”

"The bags are gonna keep on coming. I mean, y’all been trying to cancel me and take food out my mouth since 2019. Y’all have to understand I’m very, very, very blessed," she said.

One of Cardi's latest brand deals has seen her join forces with Bobbie, an organic infant formula company, getting her the opportunity to stand up for women who "depend on formula" milk.

The WAP talent added: "Breastfeeding also takes a lot of time and some women gotta go straight to work to feed their families and take care of their kids and s**t.”

"They can’t spend time just sitting down. Pumping takes literally your whole f***ing day. Pumping is not something easy to do. There’s women that gotta go to work. There’s women that, they just have to depend on the formula,” she added.

"That’s something that Bobbie is fighting every other week at the White House. On top of that, Bobbie is always fighting for better care for Black and Brown women," Cardi B concluded.