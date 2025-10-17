Prince William turns heart sickened' to dirty laundry: ‘People feared he'd break down'

Prince William’ reaction to his family’s dirty laundry comes out

Prince William’s emotional turmoil after Princess Diana’s interview about King Charles’ infidelity has just come to light once more.

Former editor-in-chief of The New Yorker, Tina Brown made these comments while taking a trip down memory lane to Princess Diana’s infamous interview about there being “three of us in a marriage.”

It all came out in her book The Palace Papers, which revealed how Prince William and Prince Harry reacted to the Panorama interview.

For those unversed, when it aired Prince William and Prince Harry were in school, after a timely warning by both parents, and the heir watched the broadcast in the headmaster's sitting room at Ludgrove School.

“They were heartsick at their father's admission to Jonathan Dimbleby that he had been forced into marriage to Diana by Prince Philip, and that he had been unfaithful to Diana with Camilla.”

“On the morning of October 17, 1994, they were summoned to the headmaster's study for a meeting with Diana, who had rushed to Ludgrove once again to perform damage control.”

According to Ms Brown while Ludgrove did everything possible to shield both boys from the “deluge of dirty laundry” the heir would often slip inside the room of his personal protection officer and watch how the problems between his parents were televised.

She also warned in the book “[Journalist] Martin Bashir's Panorama interview inflicted more wounds” because “William, then only two months into his first term at Eton, chose to view the broadcast alone in housemaster Dr [Andrew] Gailey's study.”

Furthermore, “after a year of turmoil on the home front, William was already in a fragile state. The Queen told a Palace source that she was worried he was going to have a breakdown. His housemaster was worried too.”

Even “according to Ingrid Seward,” Ms Brown claims “when Dr Gailey heard that the interview was going to air, he called Diana and urged her to prepare William in person for what was coming. Is that really necessary?” Diana is said to have asked, according to Brown.

“Much had changed since she had rushed to Ludgrove to comfort her emotionally bruised eldest son after the Dimbleby interview. Her intrigues were consuming her, and she preferred not to consider their consequences. Only when Gailey pushed did she agree,” she added before signing off.