'Nobody's Girl': What did Virginia Giuffre's family say on her death?

Virginia Giuffre with Prince Andrew. Ghislaine Maxwell is also pictured

Virginia Giuffre’s upcoming memoir, Nobody’s Girl, has set off alarm bells within Britain’s royal circles ahead of its publication next week.

Reports suggest the book could contain some shocking details about her encounters with Britain's Prince Andrew.

The memoir, written before her death earlier this year, is expected to recount her years as a victim of sex trafficking and her long legal battle against powerful figures, including Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Virginia Giuffre

As anticipation builds, the release has also renewed public interest in the exact circumstances of Giuffre’s death.

The 41-year-old mother of three died by suicide in April at her home in Western Australia.

However, there has been no official confirmation of the precise manner in which she ended her life, and her family has not shared additional details beyond what was made public immediately after her death.

Her death, and the release of Nobody’s Girl, have refocused attention on the lasting toll of sexual exploitation and the human cost behind her years of advocacy.

Here is the text of her family’s statement issued after Virginia’s death:

“It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia. She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking.

The light of her life were her children Christian, Noah, and Emily. It was when she held her newborn daughter in her arms that Virginia realized she had to fight back against those who had abused her and so many others.

Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure.”