Jennifer Lopez faces brutal attack: Read by whom?

Ex-husband calls out Jennifer Lopez on social media

Earlier, Jennifer Lopez shares a comment about her past partners. These words led to her ex-husband, Ojani Noa, seemingly furious.



The remarks were that she claimed her past partners did not love her back the way she did them. "What I learned, it's not that I'm not lovable - it's that they're not capable...They don't have it in them!"

Taking a swipe at her statement, Ojani pens a lengthy post on Instagram, stating, "Stop putting us down. Stop putting me down with your victim card. The problem is not us. Not me."

"The problem is you. You're the one who couldn't keep it in your pants," the personal trainer writes, alleging the pop icon cheated on him.

He continues, "You have been 'loved' a few times. You have been married 4 times. And have had countless relationships in between. You've had good relationships… Me for example."

"I was good to you. I'm too good of a [man] for you. You decided to lie, to cheat on me and even though I stayed."

"You begged me to keep the marriage intact to avoid bad press… But you went for the fast lane of your career/stardom not caring about me, you wanted to continue cheating and lying."

"Tell the truth for once… You should be embarrassed, ashamed of yourself," he adds.

Ojani was the first husband of Jennifer, whom she married in 1997. But after a brief period of marriage, the pair called it quits in 1998.