Robert Irwin heaps praise on mom Terri after dedicating 'DWTS' dance to her

Robert Irwin dedicated an emotional 'DWTS' performance to mom Terri

Geo News Digital Desk
October 19, 2025

Robert Irwin praises 'vulnerable and strong' mom Terri after emotional performance 

Robert Irwin sees a real-life hero in his mom, Terri Irwin.

After his emotional performance on Dancing with the Stars’ "Dedication Night" on Tuesday, Robert gushed about how strong his mom is.

The wildlife conservationist, 21, dedicated his performance to his mom, making judges Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli visibly emotional.

Afterwards, he spoke about his mom, telling People, "My mom exemplifies how to be strong. And I think so many people forget what strong means."

"You think strong is like steadfast, you show up, you just carry on, and everything's fine. That's not what strength is," he continued.

"True strength is being able to find and feel your own vulnerability, your own emotion, and use that to carry yourself and to hopefully try and help others and to create a community," he added. 

"And my mom is just such a kind and vulnerable and strong and steadfast human being, and she teaches me every day what it is to put one foot in front of the other, even when it's so hard to do that," he added.

Sharing a message for fans, Robert Irwin said, "We all feel lost at some point in our lives, and I just really want this to be a reminder to everyone. There are people who care about you and who want to see you do well. You have to just keep putting one foot in front of the other. It will be OK."

