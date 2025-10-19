Tom Holland dropped as choice for James Bond

Tom Holland can't play James Bond due to ‘Spider-Man' contract

Tom Holland will not be cast as James Bond.

The 29-year-old actor’s Marvel contract is said to forbid him from taking any parts that could overshadow his lead role in the Spider-Man movies.

An insider told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column: "Tom can't play two superheroes, it just won't happen."

Holland previously suggested that he was open to playing Bond and declared that landing the role would be the "pinnacle" of his career.

Speaking to Gordon Ramsay on YouTube, he said of playing James Bond, "Listen, there’s speculation at the moment. We’ll keep it to a minimum for now. We’ll get there one day."

"Can you imagine what’s going to happen to your life if you do? First of all, you’d love that opportunity, right?” Gordon probed.

Tom Holland replied at that time: "I mean every young British actor, it’s the pinnacle of working in our industry. I already consider myself to be the luckiest kid alive. I could not have dreamed to have the career that I have."

The 26th James Bond film, directed by Denis Villeneuve, is set to begin production at Pinewood Studios in the UK in April next year and the story - which is being written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight - will center on the threat posed by artificial intelligence (AI).