Bradley Whitford, Allison Janney talk playing married couple in 'The Diplomat'

Bradley Whitford, Allison Janney gush over marriage dynamic in 'The Diplomat'

Bradley Whitford and Allison Janney's onscreen reunion has been a dream come true for both the actors and their fans.

Whitford boarded The Diplomat in its third season as Todd Penn, Janney's Grace Penn’s husband.

The gig "exceeded my wildest expectations," gushed Whitford.

"I would do yard work for [creator] Debora [Cahn]or Allison. It was a show that I loved. And it was just a really joyous experience," he said.

“If there was one thing that surprised me, it was the ease of taking the history we have together and shooting it down a different road," he said.

"It felt very comfortable. There was no... We've actually done other little things together, but it was particularly fun to bring that history into a marriage," he explained.

The feeling is mutual, with Janney gushing, "It was so easy and comfortable."

Janney, who’s previously starred with Bradley in The West Wing, noted that it was interesting to do characters so different from their characters in that show.

"It was really fun and easy and comfortable with Brad because of our history together."

Janney further praised Bradley Whitford, saying, "I was just excited for everyone on Diplomat to get to meet Brad and experience everything that is Brad, which is fabulous and joyful and just — he's the dream."