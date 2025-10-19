Martin Sheen feels his son Charlie 'took a swipe at him' in new memoir

Martin Sheen claims he once felt betrayed by his father Charlie

Charlie Sheen has reportedly horrified his father, Martin Sheen, after his shocking confession came to light.

For those unaware, the 60-year-old American actor has revealed embarrassing details of his troubled past and the pain he made his father go through for decades in his recently released memoir, The Book of Sheen.

However, Martin is upset with his son about "how Charlie brags about all the drugs and hookers he's had," and now he is urging his son to "grow up and get serious for once in his life,” per Radar Online.

An insider told the outlet, "Charlie's enjoying the excitement surrounding his book and taking a victory lap for all his atrocious behavior. He's certainly not apologizing for [anything]. He's making jokes about what was a dark time, not only for him, but for his loved ones, his dad especially."

During the promotion of his book, The Book of Sheen, the Major League star talked about the moment his father handed him over to the police for a parole violation in 1998 following his drug overdose.

He said at the time, "It felt like the biggest betrayal you can possibly endure. I saw it as love eventually, but in the moment, it's like in the book when my bodyguard comes to the door and he says, 'The U.S. Marshals are on the way. We're leaving in 5.'"

The source added, "Charlie may write that he realized his dad turning him in to the cops for a parole violation was an act of love, but he makes it seem like a big joke. The way he took a swipe at Martin was insensitive to say the least."

"Martin doesn't want to deprive Charlie of his success for having written the book. But he wants to see Charlie own up to his mistakes and act in a more professional manner.” the insider stated.

It is pertinent to mention that The Book of Sheen was released on September 9, 2025.