'Boston Blue' star calls for Tom Selleck cameo

'Boston Blue' newbie wants 'Blue Bloods' lead star Tom Selleck to reprise his role

October 19, 2025

Boston Blue newbie Ernie Hudson is eager for a Tom Selleck arc in the Blue Bloods spinoff.

"That would be great," Hudson, who plays Reverend Peters on Boston Blue, told Us Weekly.

"I’d love to work with Tom. I never have. Over the years, I’ve certainly admired his work. I admire his work and he’s still ready to do whatever," he added.

Boston Blue was immediately greenlit after Blue Bloods came to an end in December 2024. The spinoff has already featured appearances from Moynahan and Marisa Ramirez.

Elsewhere, Hudson explained his character, saying, "This is a guy who is — in my mind — just very committed to the community. He is certainly involved in his church community, even though his family has converted to Judaism, which is kind of interesting for him coming from generational traditions. But I think I like the idea of bringing that perspective into law enforcement."

Alongside Ernie Hudson, Boston Blue also stars Marcus Scribner, Gloria Reuben, Maggie Lawson.

