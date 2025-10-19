 
Sylvestor Stallone's wife makes rare confession about marriage

Sylvestor Stallone's wife Jennifer Flavin offered insights about their key to maintaining marriage

Geo News Digital Desk
October 19, 2025

Photo: Sylvestor Stallone's wife gets candid about resilience in marriage

Sylvester Stallone's wife, Jennifer Flavin, is getting candid about resilience and patience in her decades-long marriage to the Hollywood icon.

For those unversed, Stallone and Flavin first met in 1988 and dated for six years before briefly parting ways with Stallone famously breaking up via a FedEx letter. 

Despite the split, love found its way back years later, and the two tied the knot in 1997. 

However, in August 2022, Flavin filed for divorce before reconciling with the Rocky star once more.

As per the latest report by Us Weekly, Flavin reflected on how she and her husband have weathered highs and lows while appearing on The Katie Miller Podcast.

“There is no perfect marriage. So, everyone that’s looking for that dream marriage, there’s no such thing,” Flavin began.

She continued, “You have good days, you have bad days. You have good years and you have bad years. You have tough times but you have great times.”

Flavin explained that when relationships face challenges, many people tend to “jump” rather than work through the rough patches something she believes couples should resist.

“The one thing I would say is, be patient with one another,” she advised.

In conclusion, Flavin noted that every marriage has its own rhythm and expectations.

“It’s so hard because everyone has a different mentality in marriage and what they’re going for in a marriage,” she remarked.

